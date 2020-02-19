You are here

Money FM podcast: The truth about male pattern hair loss

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WDA_HairLoss.jpg

Workday Afternoon: The Truth about Male Pattern Hair Loss

14:25 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr. Kwan Yuan Dong, Aesthetics Doctor at S Aesthetics Clinic to talk about male pattern hair loss, the common causes of the condition and the available forms of treatment that can be sought.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

