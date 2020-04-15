You are here
Money FM podcast: Updates on Covid-19
Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro
13:54 min
Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr. Lee Tau Hong, consultant, National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) to get an update on the disease and more information that will be relevant to us moving forward, especially families with the more vulnerable elderly at home.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
