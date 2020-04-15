You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Updates on Covid-19

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WDA_LTH.jpg

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

13:54 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr. Lee Tau Hong, consultant, National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) to get an update on the disease and more information that will be relevant to us moving forward, especially families with the more vulnerable elderly at home.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

S&P downgrades FCT's ratings on cash flow impact from Covid-19

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

'Balconies, life, art': Berlin's shut-in artists show their work

Where have 140 million Dutch tulips gone? Crushed by the coronavirus

Millions watch Andrea Bocelli sing in empty Milan cathedral

Fitness instructors flock online to pump you up

Millions watch Andrea Bocelli sing in empty Milan cathedral

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Rich nations moving toward virus debt relief for poor countries

[PARIS] Rich nations appeared Tuesday to be moving towards a temporary debt relief deal to help poor countries...

Apr 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with...

Apr 14, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the...

Apr 14, 2020 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed "cracks" in the global financial system and "will likely"...

Apr 14, 2020 11:07 PM
Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.