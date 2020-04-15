Money FM podcast: Updates on Covid-19

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

13:54 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr. Lee Tau Hong, consultant, National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) to get an update on the disease and more information that will be relevant to us moving forward, especially families with the more vulnerable elderly at home.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt