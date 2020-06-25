You are here

Money FM podcast: Upskilling for future jobs

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time with Howie Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

15:04 min

Synopsis: Finding a job or staying in your current one may be your priority now, but how can you also ensure career longevity going forward? Host Howie Lim speaks to Jaime Lim, group business leader at PeopleSearch Singapore on her insights.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

