Money FM podcast: Upskilling for future jobs
Prime Time with Howie Lim and finance presenter JP Ong
15:04 min
Synopsis: Finding a job or staying in your current one may be your priority now, but how can you also ensure career longevity going forward? Host Howie Lim speaks to Jaime Lim, group business leader at PeopleSearch Singapore on her insights.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
