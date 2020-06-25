Money FM podcast: Upskilling for future jobs

Prime Time with Howie Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

15:04 min

Synopsis: Finding a job or staying in your current one may be your priority now, but how can you also ensure career longevity going forward? Host Howie Lim speaks to Jaime Lim, group business leader at PeopleSearch Singapore on her insights.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5ZoQJ9n0fsC9lgmwasLzG1?si=eq0XgnYqTYylmlHMVJt6Kg

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt