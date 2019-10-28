You are here

Money FM podcast: What's in Robert Kiyosaki's portfolio?

Mon, Oct 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle: What's in Robert Kiyosaki's portfolio?

21:21 min

Synopsis: Robert Kiyosaki's Rich Dad, Poor Dad book has sold over 32 million copies in more than 51 languages across more than 109 countries. And now he is back with ‘Fake’, a book that delivers insights and answers that help ordinary people. Robert Kiyosaki, businessman, and author tells us more about what is in his portfolio and insights behind his friendship with US President Donald Trump.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

