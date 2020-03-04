Money FM podcast: Why aquaculture matters

Workday Afternoon: Why aquaculture matters

16:38 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Michael Voigtmann, Co-Founder of Singapore Aquaculture Technologies about the development of Singapore’s first Smart Floating Fish Farm and how it will support the growing importance of aquaculture that is vital to our nation’s food security.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MONEY FM 89.3

