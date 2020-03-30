You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money Hacks: Lessons for budding women entrepreneurs in the Covid-19 era (Ep 68)

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Money Hacks Ep68.jpg
In this edition of Money Hacks, our guest is Joyce Tee, the group head of SME banking at DBS; this week's episode is aimed at tips for budding women entrepreneurs.
Photo: DBS

Money Hacks Ep 68: Lessons for budding women entrepreneurs in the Covid-19 era

15:22 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

In this week's episode, Ernest Luis hosts Joyce Tee, the group head of SME banking at DBS Bank. This episode is aimed at budding women entrepreneurs. Or do you feel the burning desire to become one? If you are a mother or a caregiver, and thinking about starting a side business, this episode is for you.

She answers the following questions:

1) What are the top concerns of women entrepreneurs? (2:30)

2) Is this a good time for women "sidepreneurs" to test side business ideas as more work from home during this Covid-19 era? (5:10)

3) Top tips for women entrepreneurs: Ms Tee offers lifelong tips as she recounts her own life story of how she started her own "side" business in the early 80s at the age of 13 while she was schooling (6:15)

4) Resilience, research, understand your competitive landscape, be clear about your target audience, know what differentiates your service (9:03)

5) How women should approach business and not fall prey to gender stereotypes (10:40)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow more Money Hacks podcasts and rate us on:

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 06:00 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to continue with cost-cutting measures, lets employees take up temporary placements outside the group

Faced with a long, harsh "Covid-19 induced winter", Singapore Airlines (SIA) will press ahead with efforts to...

Mar 30, 2020 05:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia tells banks to support businesses to avoid job cuts

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's central bank is ordering lenders to provide concessional loans to businesses grappling with...

Mar 30, 2020 05:14 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 14.21...

Mar 30, 2020 05:04 PM
Consumer

Coronavirus fails to dampen South Korea's fever for exam success

[SEOUL] Choi Young-eun is so concerned about her teenagers' education as South Korea's schools stay shut that she...

Mar 30, 2020 05:01 PM
Garage

Grab senior leaders to take up to 20% pay cut during virus crisis

RIDE-HAILING giant Grab on Monday said its senior leaders, including the co-founders, will take a pay cut of up to...

UPDATED 12 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.