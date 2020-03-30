Money Hacks: Lessons for budding women entrepreneurs in the Covid-19 era (Ep 68)

In this edition of Money Hacks, our guest is Joyce Tee, the group head of SME banking at DBS; this week's episode is aimed at tips for budding women entrepreneurs.

Money Hacks Ep 68: Lessons for budding women entrepreneurs in the Covid-19 era

15:22 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

In this week's episode, Ernest Luis hosts Joyce Tee, the group head of SME banking at DBS Bank. This episode is aimed at budding women entrepreneurs. Or do you feel the burning desire to become one? If you are a mother or a caregiver, and thinking about starting a side business, this episode is for you.

She answers the following questions:

1) What are the top concerns of women entrepreneurs? (2:30)

2) Is this a good time for women "sidepreneurs" to test side business ideas as more work from home during this Covid-19 era? (5:10)

3) Top tips for women entrepreneurs: Ms Tee offers lifelong tips as she recounts her own life story of how she started her own "side" business in the early 80s at the age of 13 while she was schooling (6:15)

4) Resilience, research, understand your competitive landscape, be clear about your target audience, know what differentiates your service (9:03)

5) How women should approach business and not fall prey to gender stereotypes (10:40)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee