You are here

Home > Life & Culture

More libraries are doing away with overdue fines

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 11:11 AM

[NEW YORK] Mark Twain once described the public library as "the most enduring of memorials," a free center of intellectual and educational power accessible to old and young alike. Libraries today are seeking to keep it that way, with many offering a reprieve to those who fail to return their books on time.

Last week, the Free Library of Philadelphia ended its policy of charging fines on overdue materials. It is one of several library systems, among them Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and San Diego, that have adopted a no-fee or amnesty policy in recent years.

In Philadelphia, lost or destroyed items need to be replaced before people can check out more books, said Siobhan Reardon, director of the Free Library. However, in lieu of cash, the library also accepts "new or gently used copies" as replacements. Why? Libraries want the books and other materials back so other patrons can enjoy them, too.

Even as free information has proliferated online, libraries have remained essential fixtures of America's small towns and city neighborhoods. "Libraries are the lifeblood of American communities and democratic culture," said Eric Klinenberg, a professor of social science at New York University and author of the 2018 book "Palaces for the People." "One of the special things about libraries and librarians is that they dignify the people who walk in."

The American Library Association urged its members a year ago to reexamine their policies on fines, which it said discouraged violators from accessing other services. Libraries are home to movie nights, free children's activities, career training and literacy programs, and they offer computer access to patrons.

SEE ALSO

When libraries are also tourist draws

In October, the Chicago Public Library eliminated late fees, citing research that showed that young and low-income patrons were disproportionally affected by the fines. One in five suspended library cards belonged to children aged 14 and younger, the city said in a statement.

Cities in California have been at the centre of the shift. According to a 2019 report prepared by the San Francisco Public Library and the San Francisco Financial Justice Project, overdue library fines disproportionately affected low-income and African American patrons. "Locations serving low-income areas have higher average debt amounts and more blocked users," the report said.

NYTIMES

Life & Culture

Prada brings in star designer Raf Simons to shake up look

UK pianist Alexis Ffrench bids to change image of classical music

DBS delivers care packages to hospitals, communities

UOB, Pathlight School team up to assemble care packs

Creator of iconic Lego figure dead at 78

For Harry and Meghan, no more 'royal' in their brand

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 11:08 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysian politics in turmoil amid new coalition talk

[KUALA LUMPUR] The fate of Malaysia's ruling coalition hung in doubt on Monday, after surprise weekend talks between...

Feb 24, 2020 11:03 AM
Life & Culture

Prada brings in star designer Raf Simons to shake up look

[MILAN] Prada SpA named the Belgian designer Raf Simons as its co-creative director, adding an industry star to its...

Feb 24, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand extends ban on arrivals from China on coronavirus fears

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand has extended a ban on arrivals from mainland China into a fourth week to contain the risk...

Feb 24, 2020 10:54 AM
Real Estate

China developers face cash crunch as virus freezes home sales

[SHANGHAI] China's debt-laden developers are facing a cash-crunch as the coronavirus outbreak brings the property...

Feb 24, 2020 10:48 AM
Banking & Finance

Virus spread beyond China drives investors to US dollar

[SINGAPORE] Asian currencies slid on Monday as the rapid spread of Covid-19 outside China drove fears of a pandemic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly