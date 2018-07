Winner Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, central Austria, on July 1, 2018.

[SPIELBERG] Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday after Lewis Hamilton suffered his first race retirement since 2016 and lost the Formula One championship lead to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen finished second with Vettel third to take back the overall lead by a single point from his Mercedes rival.

