You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Museum starts 'live' restoration of Rembrandt's work

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM'S famed Rijksmuseum will on Monday begin the biggest ever restoration of Rembrandt's The Night Watch, erecting a huge glass cage around the painting so the public can see the work carried out live.

The multi-million-euro overhaul of the giant 1642 masterpiece, one of the world's most famous paintings, will also be streamed online so that "everyone in the world" can see. Dubbed "Operation Night Watch", the project is the "largest and most comprehensive research on Rembrandt's masterpiece in history", the museum said in a statement.

"Operation Night Watch aims to preserve the painting optimally for the future and takes place in front of the public in a specially designed glass room." Rembrandt Van Rijn was commissioned by the mayor and leader of the civic guard of Amsterdam, Frans Banninck Cocq, to paint the picture of the officers and other members of the so-called "Night Watch" militia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Experts say the groundbreaking three metre by four metre picture is the first of its kind to show such a group in motion, rather than in static poses, and features the interplay of light and shadow that the Dutch master is famed for. Over the last three centuries Rembrandt's brooding painting has endured travails including an escape from the Nazis, losing large chunks from each side during a move, and three attacks by vandals.

The last major restoration work was carried out 40 years ago after a mentally ill man slashed it with a knife, and it is now housed in its own special room in the Rijksmuseum. But experts have recently noticed changes to the painting, with a white haze appearing on some parts, especially in the area around the knife damage, where it is bleaching out the figure of a small dog. AFP

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Girls can kick too!

Spidey's latest outing sets some box office records ...

Wimbledon serves vegan cream, katsu curry

British Museum announces return of looted Iraqi and Afghan artefacts

Chinese shadow theatre fights against dying of the light

Museum starts 'live' restoration of Rembrandt masterpiece

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Must Read

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Bill tabled to consolidate IP disputes in High Court

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening