Museum world's King of Memes brings humour to Covid-19 lockdown

Adam Koszary, the Royal Academy's social media editor, is a man whose flippant, irreverent and conversational approach to Twitter has gotten him so much attention over the past two years that one of Silicon Valley's biggest companies briefly lured him away.

Lighthearted tweets would not be enough to get museums through this difficult period. Instead, the Royal Academy's social team is trying to reflect all aspects of how people are feeling. "This weird mixture of scared and bored." - Adam Koszary, the Royal Academy's social media editor.

London

ON March 18, the Royal Academy of Arts - one of Britain's grandest art museums, closed because of the coronavirus pandemic - issued a challenge on Twitter. "Who can draw us the best ham," it read. It didn't even bother with a question mark.

Dozens of newly-drawn images soon flooded in from around the world, from an art nouveau ham to a tiny leg, done in watercolours. There was even a ham re-imagined as an isolated office worker, slouched over a laptop.

That tweet was just the latest quirky success from Adam Koszary, the Royal Academy's social media editor, a man whose flippant, conversational approach to Twitter has gotten him so much attention over the past two years that one of Silicon Valley's biggest companies briefly lured him away.

As museums worldwide go into prolonged lockdown, they are relying on their websites and social media accounts to connect with the public, and even to raise money. In the fight for attention online, Mr Koszary's irreverent approach is being watched and copied.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Claire Lanier, social media manager for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, called Mr Koszary "a legend". She said that he had changed how museums speak online by "giving them permission to be jokey and colloquial and informal".

In an interview, Mr Koszary laughed when asked if his approach should be imitated.

"The worst thing you can tell someone is to be funny," he said. "People should copy me to the extent that they should try and form proper human connections. But that doesn't mean everyone should be tweeting requests for ham."

Mr Koszary probably never expected to be a social media guru. He studied ancient history at college and briefly tried teaching.

In 2013, he accepted an administrative and curatorial job at the tiny Museum of English Rural Life in Reading, about 65km west of London.

Mr Koszary didn't have any special knowledge about living in the countryside, but said he loved the museum's collections, which include wagons used to transport turnips and artificial insemination equipment for cows. The collections can seem odd at first glance, he said, adding: "Once you start getting into the history, the stories of rural life, it's fascinating. I could go on for hours about wagons.

When the museum closed for a two-year refurbishment, Mr Koszary started helping out with its social media.

His first real success came in April 2018, when he decided to search the museum's photo archive for an animal with unusual horns for International Unicorn Day.

He came across an enormous sheep. As soon as he saw it, the phrase "absolute unit" - internet speak for something huge - popped into his head, he said.

It quickly amassed over 100,000 likes, gathering so much attention that several British newspapers profiled the museum.

18th-century doodle of a chicken wearing pants

Mr Koszary repeated the trick several times with off-the-wall images from the museum's collection, including an 18th-century doodle of a chicken wearing pants. (J K Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, said she would write the animal into a series of novels.)

As the museum's follower count grew, so did its visitor numbers, Alison Hilton, its marketing manager, said in an email. Around 50,000 people visited the museum in 2019, up from around 28,000 in 2017.

Mr Koszary's success was also noticed outside the museum world. Last April, Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla - and a man with his own history of using Twitter to grab attention - changed his Twitter photo to the "absolute unit" sheep and started a Twitter conversation with Mr Koszary.

Soon afterward, Mr Musk hired him. It seemed a perfect match, but their time together lasted less than six months. The news of a split emerged in February, when Mr Koszary wrote a blog post titled "Christ what a weird year". Tesla was "full of intelligent people who'll change the world", he wrote. "And it was the right personal and professional decision to let them find someone else to achieve their vital mission on social media."

Mr Koszary said he felt "incredibly lucky" that Royal Academy, which had offered him a job before he went to Tesla, took him back afterward.

Asked about his approach for the museum's social media during the coronavirus pandemic, he said that people seemed to want light relief from the news.

But he added that lighthearted tweets would not be enough to get museums through this difficult period. Instead, the Royal Academy's social team was trying to reflect all aspects of how people were feeling, he said: "This weird mixture of scared and bored." NYTIMES