You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Music industry pledges anti-racist 'Black Out Tuesday'

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 12:04 AM

file7amvowgqmc1ae8mmfhw.jpg
The music industry blackout comes after dozens of celebrities including Rihanna (top), Beyonce, Jay-Z, Dr Dre, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Killer Mike have voiced anger and solidarity as actor Jamie Foxx and pop superstar Ariana Grande joined advocacy marches.
PHOTO: INTERNET

[NEW YORK] Major music industry labels are pledging to halt business Tuesday, in solidarity with anti-racist demonstrators demanding structural social change and an end to police brutality.

Atlantic Records, Capitol Music Group, Warner Records, Sony Music and Def Jam were among the many organizations vowing that #TheShowMustBePaused, as mass protests have rocked US streets for days following the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

"It's hard to know what to say because I've been dealing with racism my entire life. That said, it's rearing its ugly head right now & by God it's time to deal with it once & for all," the legendary producer Quincy Jones said in a statement.

"As gatekeepers of the culture, it's our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each up during a loss."

Columbia Records emphasized Tuesday "is not a day off" but rather a moment to "figure out ways to move forward in solidarity."

SEE ALSO

BT and ST organise star-studded virtual concert

"Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen."

Many labels also committed donations to civil rights advocacy organisations.

Largely peaceful marches nationwide voicing fury at racist police brutality repeatedly turned violent over the weekend, as police used tear gas, pepper spray and flash bang grenades to control crowds amid outbreaks of looting.

The music industry blackout comes after dozens of celebrities including Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Dr Dre, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Killer Mike have voiced anger and solidarity as actor Jamie Foxx and pop superstar Ariana Grande joined advocacy marches.

Actor John Cusack, who joined protests in Chicago, tweeted that police had hit him with a baton as he attempted to film a burning car.

"For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I've felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart!" said Rihanna on Instagram.

Beyonce posted a video saying "we all witnessed his murder in broad daylight ... We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalise this pain."

She urged signatures to a petition demanding #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, which the platform Change.org said became the largest in its history.

The superstar's mogul husband Jay-Z said via his Roc Nation company that he had spoken with Minnesota governor Tim Walz and applauded the appointment of the state's attorney general Keith Ellison to handle prosecutions in the Floyd case.

"I am human, a father and a black man in pain," said the rapper born Shawn Carter.

"I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors may have," he continued. "I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right."

"Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

BT and ST organise star-studded virtual concert

Coronavirus turns a Spanish sea delicacy back into daily fare

Artist Christo, known for wrapping exteriors of landmarks, dies at 84

Sotheby's to stream live auctions in June

Masks for those who need them most

Clint Eastwood is 90, but doesn't want any fuss to 'make my day'

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing stabilising at depressed level, ISM data show

[WASHINGTON] A closely watched measure of US manufacturing rose in May for the first time in four months, suggesting...

Jun 1, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Gilead remdesivir results mixed in moderate Covid-19 patients

[CALIFORNIA] Gilead Sciences said on Monday its antiviral drug remdesivir had mixed results in a late stage study of...

Jun 1, 2020 10:44 PM
Government & Economy

Moon tells Trump he would accept invitation to G7 summit

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae-in told US President Donald Trump on Monday that he would willingly accept...

Jun 1, 2020 10:22 PM
Consumer

US awards new US$628m contract to boost output of potential Covid-19 vaccine

[WASHINGTON] The US government on Monday entered into a US$628 million contract with drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions...

Jun 1, 2020 10:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Axcelasia gets S$0.208 per share cash offer from Dorr Global Healthcare Intl

DORR Global Healthcare International, a provider of management consultancy services for healthcare organisations,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.