You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Myanmar landslide kills 22, many more feared missing

Sat, Aug 10, 2019 - 1:00 PM

nz_LANDSLIDE_100856.jpg
At least 22 people were killed when a landslide triggered by monsoon rains struck a village in eastern Myanmar, as emergency workers continued the search Saturday for scores more feared missing.
PHOTO: AFP

[MAWLAMYINE] At least 22 people were killed when a landslide triggered by monsoon rains struck a village in eastern Myanmar, as emergency workers continued the search Saturday for scores more feared missing.

A huge brown scar on the hillside marked where the deluge of mud descended on Thae Pyar Kone village in Mon state on Friday, wiping out 16 homes and a monastery.

Search and rescue teams worked through the night trying to find survivors and recover bodies from the deep sludge.

"So far we have found 22 bodies and 47 injured people," said local administrator Myo Min Tun.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Officials believe up to 100 people could still be missing.

Aerial pictures showed broken remnants of rooftops and other debris from the houses strewn next to trucks knocked over by the force of the mudslide.

Htay Htay Win, 32, told AFP that two of her daughters and five other relatives had still not been found.

"I heard a huge noise and turned round to see my home being hit by the mud," she said, crying.

Rescue workers spent Saturday morning loading bodies wrapped in plastic onto the back of flatbed trucks as worried villagers looked on.

Emergency crews had to unblock the main highway from Yangon to Mawlamyine, buried under six feet (1.8 metres) of sludge.

Torrential downpours have burst riverbanks across the country while coastal communities have been warned of higher tides.

In the town of Shwegyin in eastern Bago region, residents waded out through waist-deep waters or waited to be rescued by boat after the Sittaung river burst its banks, swallowing entire homes.

Around 89,000 people have been displaced by floods in recent weeks, although many have since been able to return home, according to the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Vietnam has also experienced heavy flooding this week with at least eight people killed in the country's central highlands and rescuers using a zipline to carry dozens of others to safety.

AFP

Life & Culture

Serena Williams powers past No 1-bound Osaka, Halep retires hurt

Vodka from Chernobyl is perfectly safe, say the scientists who made it

Could your house be an Instagram star?

For celebrity chefs, politics proves precarious

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

EPL likely to see a two-horse race again

Editor's Choice

BT_20190810_SUZANNE_3859783.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Life & Culture

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

nz_housing_100830.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Real Estate

Developers dangle higher commissions to clear less ideal units

BT_20190810_ABHOCK10_3859791.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

NetLink must move beyond household hook-ups for growth

Must Read

BT_20190810_IFC10NEW_3859513.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Brunch

Courting talent: Will Singapore remain attractive to the world's best?

BT_20190810_SUZANNE_3859783.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Life & Culture

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

BT_20190810_MAHATHIR_3859865.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Government & Economy

A celebration of Singapore's past and present

nz_housing_100830.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Real Estate

Developers dangle higher commissions to clear less ideal units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly