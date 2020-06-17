You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Mystery Antarctica fossil is massive prehistoric egg

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 11:50 PM

doc7b231fy24jcy1198day_doc7b23ciz95qrig7qm5fx.jpg
Scientists had nicknamed it "The Thing" - a mysterious football-sized fossil discovered in Antarctica that sat in a Chilean museum awaiting someone who could work out just what it was.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Scientists had nicknamed it "The Thing" - a mysterious football-sized fossil discovered in Antarctica that sat in a Chilean museum awaiting someone who could work out just what it was.

Now, analysis has revealed that the mystery fossil is in fact a soft-shelled egg, the largest ever found, laid some 68 million years ago, possibly by a type of extinct sea snake or lizard.

The revelation ends nearly a decade of speculation about the fossil, and could change thinking about the lives of marine creatures in this era, said Lucas Legendre, lead author of a paper detailing the findings, published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

"It is very rare to find fossil soft-shelled eggs that are that well-preserved," Dr Legendre, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, told AFP.

"This new egg is by far the largest soft-shelled egg ever discovered. We did not know that these eggs could reach such an enormous size, and since we hypothesise it was laid by a giant marine reptile, it might also be a unique glimpse into the reproductive strategy of these animals," he said.

SEE ALSO

Art On The Rebound

The fossil was discovered in 2011 by a group of Chilean scientists working in Antarctica. It looks a bit like a crumpled baked potato but measures a whopping 28 by 18 centimetres.

For years, visiting scientists examined the fossil in vain, until in 2018 a paleontologist suggested it might be an egg.

It wasn't the most obvious hypothesis given its size and appearance, and there was no skeleton inside to confirm it.

Analysis of sections of the fossil revealed "a layered structure similar to a soft membrane, and a much thinner hard outer layer, suggesting it was soft-shelled," Dr Legendre said.

"This was also confirmed by chemical analyses, which showed that the eggshell is distinct from the sediment around it, and was originally a living tissue."

But that left other mysteries to unravel, including what animal laid such an enormous egg -- only one bigger has been found, produced by the now-extinct elephant bird from Madagascar.

The team believe this egg wasn't from a dinosaur - the types living in Antarctica at the time were mostly too small to have produced such a mammoth egg, and the ones large enough laid spherical, rather than oval-shaped, ones.

Instead they believe it came from a kind of reptile, possibly a group known as mosasaurs, which were common in the region.

Bolstering this theory, the egg was found at a site where skeletons of baby Mosasaurs and other marine reptiles called Plesiosaurs have been found.

The paper was published in Nature along a separate study that argues that it wasn't only ancient reptiles that laid soft-shell eggs -- dinosaurs did too.

For many years, experts have believed dinosaurs only laid hard-shelled eggs, based on those found in the fossil record.

But Mark Norell, curator of paleontology at the American Museum of Natural History, said the discovery of a group of fossilised embryonic Protoceratops dinosaurs in Mongolia made him revisit the assumption.

"Why do we only find dinosaur eggs relatively late in the Mesozoic and why only in a couple groups of dinosaurs," he said he asked himself.

"And why have we not found ceratopsian egg shells, since ceratopsian dinosaurs are the most common animals at many sites in Asia and North America, which preserve dinosaur eggs?"

The answer, he theorised, was that early dinosaurs laid soft-shell eggs that were destroyed and not fossilised.

To test the theory, Dr Norell and a team analysed the material around some of the Protoceratops skeletons in the fossil and another fossil of two apparently newborn Mussaurus.

They found chemical signatures showing the dinosaurs would have been surrounded by soft, leathery eggshells.

"The first dinosaur egg was soft-shelled," Dr Norell and his team conclude in the paper.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Emma Watson at Gucci is a sign of the fashion times

Flirting with danger: Message apps add to China marital woes

Harry Potter star Emma Watson joins board of fashion giant Kering

Money FM podcast: Covid-19's latest findings and updates from NCID

The only West End show still standing

Venus Williams is in no mood to fade away

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

George Floyd's brother urges UN to probe police killings of black Americans

[GENEVA] The brother of George Floyd called on the United Nations on Wednesday to set up an independent commission...

Jun 17, 2020 10:56 PM
Life & Culture

Emma Watson at Gucci is a sign of the fashion times

[FLORENCE] Gucci owner Kering has shaken up the relatively staid world of the corporate boardroom by appointing Emma...

Jun 17, 2020 10:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust gets interim HK$45m insurance payout for Festival Walk attack

MAPLETREE North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) has received an interim payment from its insurers for the damage to...

Jun 17, 2020 10:36 PM
Transport

EU worried Fiat-PSA deal may hit competition in vans

[BRUSSELS] Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA's proposed merger may harm competition in small vans in 14 EU...

Jun 17, 2020 10:15 PM
Real Estate

Disappointing US home construction starts belie firmer market

[WASHINGTON] US home construction starts rose less than forecast in May, indicating builders were slow to resume...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.