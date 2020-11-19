You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Nearly a third of US museums remain closed by pandemic: survey

The American Alliance of Museums says the financial state of the country's museums is getting from bad to worse
Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201119_PQMUSEUM19_4332299.jpg
A masked dinosaur inside the San Diego Natural History Museum which opened briefly after the start of the coronavirus pandemic and then closed again. Nearly 1 in 3 museum directors say their institutions are at risk of permanent closure if they unable to find additional funding in the next 12 months.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

San Diego

AT the San Diego Natural History Museum, and at institutions much like it across the country, the exhibition halls remain dark, the atriums empty, the front line employees furloughed.

Judy Gradwohl, the president and CEO of the museum, decided in August to close for the remainder of the year - and she said in an interview on Tuesday that she believes she made the right call.

"We're finding great ways to channel our energy into online programming and making headway on a number of projects," Ms Gradwohl said, "as opposed to spending all our time trying to figure out how to stay open safely".

Now a survey by the American Alliance of Museums published on Tuesday makes clear that nearly 1 in 3 museums in the United States remains closed because of the pandemic, and most of those have never reopened since the initial shutdown in March.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The San Diego museum is an active scientific research facility that does not rely as heavily as other museums on ticket income. But, for others, the financial issues are becoming critical.

Of the 850 museum directors who responded to the survey, which was conducted in the second half of October, just over half said their institutions had six months or less of their financial operating reserve remaining. Eighty-two per cent said they had 12 months or less.

Those figures are similar to the results of the first survey the group conducted in June, indicating that, for museums that have reopened, a few months of capacity-restricted operations have not made much of a difference. "The financial state of US museums is moving from bad to worse," Laura Lott, the president and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums, said in a statement announcing the survey findings. "Those that did safely serve their communities this summer do not have enough revenue to offset higher costs, especially during a potential winter lockdown."

Institutions that have reopened are operating at only about a third of their capacity, the survey showed. Just over half have furloughed or laid off staff since March, with nearly 70 per cent of frontline employees, including those who work in guest services, admissions and retail, affected.

Significant risks

American museums, which receive smaller government subsidies than European institutions, have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. They rely on donations and ticket sales to keep their doors open, but those have decreased or dried up since March. Museum directors reported that, on average, they expected to lose about a third of their institution's budgeted operating income in 2020.

Nearly 1 in 3 museum directors said their institutions were at risk of permanent closure if they did not find additional funding in the next 12 months. Twelve percent of directors characterised their institution as being at "significant risk", and 17 per cent said they "didn't know" if they would survive.

Some museums have tried moving their annual fundraising galas online, but virtual events, on average, fall short of the goals the institutions had projected before the pandemic, the survey showed, bringing in only about two-thirds of the expected donations. A number of smaller museums have been unable to hang on, absent a robust donor base or further financial relief from the government. The World of Speed Motorsports Museum in Wilsonville, Oregon, announced in May that it would not reopen; the Tahoe Maritime Museum in California shut down in July; and the KGB Museum in New York closed last month.

"Without financial help, we could see thousands of museums shutter forever," Lott said. NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

Top banks create standard to report emissions linked to finance

[WASHINGTON] A group of financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup are...

Nov 19, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi wins House Democratic leadership to vie again for Speaker

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats voted to stick with Nancy Pelosi as their leader and nominee for speaker, placing...

Nov 18, 2020 11:49 PM
Life & Culture

BBC appoints former judge to lead Princess Diana interview inquiry

[LONDON] The BBC said on Wednesday it had appointed a former senior judge to head an inquiry into how the...

Nov 18, 2020 11:37 PM
Technology

Apple to cut App Store fees in half for most developers

[CUPERTINO] Apple is cutting by half the fees charged to most developers who sell software and services on the App...

Nov 18, 2020 10:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher on vaccine bets, Boeing approval

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for