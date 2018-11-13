Neon Lights fest still dazzles despite downpour

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SOMEBODY must have forgotten to plant some chilli in the ground because this year's Neon Lights festival had some pretty bad weather to deal with.
Sunday was worst hit as the islandwide afternoon thunderstorm caused a one-hour delay in opening the grounds due to safety
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg