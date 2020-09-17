You are here

Netanyahu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Gulf accords

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 12:18 AM

[TEL AVIV] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize following the landmark normalisation accords signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House on Tuesday.

Mr Netanyahu was nominated by Paolo Grimoldi, a member of Italy's parliament from the anti-migrant League party, who also noted Wednesday on Twitter the prime minister's dialogue with Saudi Arabia and the opening of Saudi airspace to Israeli aircraft.

Mr Grimoldi wrote in a separate tweet that he hopes Mr Netanyahu shares the prize with US President Donald Trump, who was nominated for the 2021 award last week by a right-wing Norwegian lawmaker.

Ayoob Kara, a former Israeli minister of communications from Mr Netanyahu's Likud party, said in a tweet on Tuesday that an organisation he heads nominated Mr Netanyahu and Mr Trump, as well as the leaders of the UAE and Bahrain.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations each year from lawmakers, members of governments and academics.

BLOOMBERG

