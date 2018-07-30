You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Netflix teases 'fitting end' to defining series 'House of Cards'

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 6:46 AM

BP_House of Cards_300718_16.jpg
A Netflix Inc executive promised on Sunday a "fitting end" to the streaming service's acclaimed political drama "House of Cards" but did not divulge how the series wrote out scandal-tainted star Kevin Spacey.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEVERLY HILLS, California] A Netflix Inc executive promised on Sunday a "fitting end" to the streaming service's acclaimed political drama "House of Cards" but did not divulge how the series wrote out scandal-tainted star Kevin Spacey.

"House of Cards" put Netflix on the map as a home for original entertainment when the series debuted in 2013 starring Spacey as conniving politician Frank Underwood. The show's coming sendoff centres on Robin Wright, who plays Frank's devious wife, Claire.

"We're really proud of the show, and it's a fitting end," Cindy Holland, vice-president of original series at Netflix, said in response to questions at a Television Critics Association event where networks promoted upcoming shows.

"We always planned for season six to be the final season, and we are proud of the work of Robin" and the rest of the cast and crew, she added. The company has not yet set a release date.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"House of Cards" upended television when Netflix released the first season's episodes all at once to encourage online "binge viewing." The show earned widespread critical praise.

In November 2017, Netflix quickly cut ties with Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. Spacey has been accused by more than 20 men and has said nothing publicly about the allegations since an apology to the first accuser in October 2017.

Five years after Netflix's gamble with "House of Cards," the company plans to release about 700 original TV series, movies and other types of programming around the world this year. The sheer volume has led to questions about whether Netflix can keep churning out programming with a high level of quality.

"Quality and quantity are not mutually exclusive," Holland said. "We are maintaining quality as we grow by hiring brilliant talent who are passionate about the stories they want to tell and giving them creative space."

She also addressed complaints from some producers that their work can get lost in the flood of Netflix programming. Netflix devises a marketing plan for each show and is one of the biggest online advertisers in the world, Holland said.

She added that the best way to reach viewers was by Netflix's promotion of the shows when people turn on the service. The company reported it had 130 million subscribers at the end of June.

"That is by far the most powerful promotional vehicle we have," she said. "I'm confident we are doing justice to our programming."

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Better with age? Cruise's latest 'Mission Impossible' tops box office

Size is no limit for Manulife US Reit manager's aid efforts

Colourful works of the mind

Sponsor shows rivals who's the Boss

Bright new talents emerge at ChildAid 2018 audition

Hamilton stretches F1 lead with Hungarian GP triumph

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs
4 Facebook is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market
5 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Triyards_300718_3.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade payables pile up at Triyards' Vietnam unit

BP_Khazanah_300718_6.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening