New ArtBasel-linked fair set to shake up Singapore art market

Art Basel's parent company MCH Group is in partnership to launch Art SG, set to debut in Nov 2019
Sat, Jul 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

BT_20180714_ARTSG14B_3500717.jpg
The new art fair Art SG, organised by MCH Group, AngusMontgomery and Tim Etchells, is expected to shake up the art scene in Singapore. MCH Group owns the prestigious Art Basel fairs, showcasing works by famous artists such as Jeff Koons (above), Hu Qingyan and Keiichi Tanaami.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20180714_ARTSG14B_3500717.jpg
The new art fair Art SG, organised by MCH Group, AngusMontgomery and Tim Etchells, is expected to shake up the art scene in Singapore. MCH Group owns the prestigious Art Basel fairs, showcasing works by famous artists such as Jeff Koons, Hu Qingyan (above) and Keiichi Tanaami.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

BT_20180714_ARTSG14B_3500717.jpg
The new art fair Art SG, organised by MCH Group, AngusMontgomery and Tim Etchells, is expected to shake up the art scene in Singapore. MCH Group owns the prestigious Art Basel fairs, showcasing works by famous artists such as Jeff Koons, Hu Qingyan and Keiichi Tanaami (above).
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20180714_ARTSG14B_3500717.jpg
"Apart from the passionate collectors, few people – let alone the critical mass – have discovered South-east Asian art. And we’re all in this together to push for it." - Emi Eu, director of STPI, which has has taken part in numerous fairs organised by Tim Etchells and MCH Group

Singapore

THE Singapore and South-east Asian art market is set for a significant boost with the entry of a new art fair organised by MCH Group, AngusMontgomery Arts and Tim Etchells. All three parties have equal shareholdings in the Singapore venture that

