You are here

Home > Life & Culture

New hongbao notes generate 330 tons of emissions - MAS pushing for e-gifting

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210112_SMLHONGBAO12_4402318.jpg
"E-gifting helps reduce the queues at banks, and also helps to reduce the carbon emissions," says MAS assistant managing director Bernard Wee.
SPH FILE PHOTO

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S tradition of gifting new bank notes during the Lunar New Year celebrations generates the same level of emissions as charging 5.7 million smartphones for five days. The city state's central bank is hoping to push this practice online.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is encouraging people to use electronic versions of hongbao - a monetary gift in a red envelope or packet given during special occasions - to reduce queues and waste, it said in a statement on Monday.

Those who want to give physical notes during the celebrations that start on Feb 12, except people aged 60 and above and people with disabilities, will have to make online reservations through five banks to collect them, the regulator said. New notes can be withdrawn without bookings at automatic-teller machines run by DBS Group Holdings Ltd, it said.

Singapore, where most of the 5.7 million population is of Chinese descent, celebrates the Lunar New Year with people giving crisp new bank notes in red packets and companies competing with elaborate packaging. The production of the new notes for the festival generates about 330 tons of carbon emissions each year, according to the MAS.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The coming Lunar New Year "offers an opportunity to spread the benefits of e-gifting, and to forge new traditions with our families and friends," MAS assistant managing director Bernard Wee said in the statement. "E-gifting helps reduce the queues at banks, and also helps to reduce the carbon emissions." China, which observes the new year with a week-long holiday, is already giving virtual hongbao. The number of people who sent or received the packets via We Chat during the festival rose to 823 million in 2019, up from 688 million in 2018, according to data from research firm Statista.

As well as DBS, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, United Overseas Bank Ltd, Standard Chartered Plc and Malayan Banking Bhd will offer pre-orders for bank notes. The MAS is also encouraging fintech firms to develop digital solutions for e-gifting. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 12:43 AM
Government & Economy

House Democrats set in motion bid to remove Trump from office

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats on Monday began an attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office with a demand...

Jan 12, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccination centres to be up soon, jabs can be given at polyclinics, GP clinics

[SINGAPORE ] Covid-19 vaccine centres that allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily will be up and...

Jan 12, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps career diplomat William Burns as CIA chief

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central...

Jan 11, 2021 11:48 PM
Consumer

Staples seeks US$2.1b deal for parent of Office Depot

[MASSACHUSETTS] Staples offered to buy the parent of Office Depot in a deal valuing the company at US$2.1 billion,...

Jan 11, 2021 11:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

Engie and Neoen plan US$1.2b solar, storage project in France

[PARIS] Engie and Neoen are planning to invest about US$1.2 billion to build one of the largest solar farms in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for