You are here

Home > Life & Culture

New Zealand disarms police as terror threat level lowered

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 12:43 PM

BP_ Jacinda Ardern_170419_70.jpg
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said "there is no current specific threat", but the security agencies believed the medium level "accurately reflects our current status".
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand police on Wednesday ended the routine arming of frontline officers as the terrorism threat level was lowered a month after the Christchurch mosques massacre.

Police and security agencies reduced the threat level from high to medium, meaning authorities judge that another attack, violent criminal behaviour, or violent protest remains "feasible" rather than "very likely".

The level is still higher than it was before the March 15 attacks, when the threat was deemed to be "low".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said "there is no current specific threat", but the security agencies believed the medium level "accurately reflects our current status".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Frontline New Zealand police have historically not carried firearms and many people were shocked to see them heavily armed after 50 Muslims were gunned down while at Friday prayers.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said with the easing of the security threat level, the police had reassessed their position on arming frontline staff and the carrying of weapons would now be decided on a case-by-case basis.

The decision was made after "significant consultation" with mosques and Islamic Centres in relation to ongoing security, although Mr Bush said he would not release details.

"There was never any intention for the routine carriage of firearms to continue indefinitely," Mr Bush said.

"Generally this means frontline staff will transition back to our normal approach regarding carriage and access to firearms.

The police also released a timeline of the mosque attacks, showing it took 18 minutes from the time of the first emergency call to the apprehension of the alleged shooter.

A 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, faces 50 murder charges and 39 of attempted murder over the attack.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
2 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
3 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others

Must Read

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016 on sharp electronics slump

BP_Pudong_170419_45.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

China Q1 GDP growth steady at 6.4% year on year, beats expectations for slowdown

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening