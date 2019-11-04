You are here

Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for more than US$400,000

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 11:27 AM

[LOS ANGELES] It was the one they all wanted -- the black leather jacket and high-waisted skin-tight pants worn by Olivia Newton-John in the finale of "Grease" electrified a Beverly Hills auction, selling for US$405,700.

Now part of Hollywood history, the iconic musical comedy starring Newton-John and John Travolta still arouses passions more than 40 years after it first appeared in movie theaters.

Newton-John donned the outfit to sing "You're the One that I Want" with Travolta, her transformation into a sexy greaser girl complete.

The final price paid Saturday night was twice the pre-sale estimate, according to Julien's Auctions.

Released in 1978, the most successful movie musical ever tells the high school love story of Sandy (Newton-John) and Danny (Travolta), set in the 1950s.

A poster signed by Travolta, Newton-John and other members of the cast that had carried a US$1,000 pre-auction estimate sold for US$64,000.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of items from the actress' collection will go to fund the Olivia Newton-John center for cancer research.

The actress was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in 2018.

HBO recently announced plans for a series inspired by "Grease," which will revisit certain songs and characters from the film.

