You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 6:43 AM

rk_Neymar_010221.jpg
Neymar said on Sunday that he hopes to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season and wants Kylian Mbappe to also commit his future to the French champions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Neymar said on Sunday that he hopes to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season and wants Kylian Mbappe to also commit his future to the French champions.

Brazilian star Neymar is in discussions with PSG over a possible new contract, as his current deal is set to end in June 2022.

"I am very happy at the moment, things have changed a lot," the 28-year-old told French television channel TF1.

"I can't really say why. I feel good, I have adapted, I'm calmer. I'm very happy here. I want to stay at PSG."

Neymar, who PSG made the world's most expensive player with a 222-million-euro (S$357.4 million) transfer from Barcelona in 2017, scored twice in Sunday's surprise 3-2 loss at Lorient, the club's first defeat under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He wants Mbappe - who has been repeatedly linked with a possible move to Real Madrid and said he wanted time to "think" earlier this month - to sign a new deal.

"I hope Kylian will want to stay too," Neymar added. "Of course, that's the wish of all the supporters.

"We want Paris to remain a great team and I want to keep doing what I've always done - playing football and being happy, they're the most important things."

Mbappe has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season for PSG, with Neymar netting 13 times despite having a long spell out of the team with injury.

"We have a relationship like brothers," Neymar said of the 22-year-old Mbappe.

"I'm the older one. We like to play together a lot. I love to bring the best out of him.

"He's a golden boy, I call him 'Golden Boy' because he really is golden. He has a huge heart, even off the pitch he is incredible."

Sunday's defeat saw PSG slip to the unusually low position of third in Ligue 1, three points behind leaders Lille.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

StarHub, SP reach out to needy families

Swedish film festival offers nurse an isolated, island cinema for a week

Israelis find purple-dyed fabric from King David era

Up to 30,000 a day allowed into Australian Open

California's Coachella music festival cancelled for third time

For Lampard and Chelsea, an encore without the cheers

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 06:53 AM
Stocks

GameStop: Two US senators call for Wall Street reform

[WASHINGTON] Progressive US senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren called on Sunday for action against what...

Feb 1, 2021 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia warns of virus restrictions as infections rise

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's health minister warned on Sunday that new coronavirus restrictions could be imposed amid an...

Feb 1, 2021 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

US Republican Party's future in balance as Trump trial looms

[WASHINGTON] US Republicans on Sunday braced for a battle over the future of their party after Donald Trump changed...

Feb 1, 2021 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

AstraZeneca to increase EU vaccine deliveries by 30%: Von der Leyen

[BERLIN] AstraZeneca will deliver 30 per cent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU than it pledged last week,...

Jan 31, 2021 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has proposed to place up to 470.6 million new shares at S$0.17 apiece to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for