You are here

Home > Life & Culture

No more 'lucky' beards; Japan's sumo wrestlers hit by whisker ban

The authorities have introduced new rules on personal grooming to clean up the image of Japan's roly-poly sport
Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190228_SUMO28_3708932.jpg
Superstitious sumo wrestlers often refuse to shave their beards during tournaments as they believe it brings them luck, but the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) have decided they will no longer tolerate such slovenliness.
PHIOTO: AFP

Tokyo

JAPANESE sumo officials have introduced a crackdown on beards, calling them "indecent" and telling wrestlers they must look spick and span during competitions under strict, new rules on personal grooming.

The draconian whisker ban is part of fresh regulations also barring tattoos and long nails, local media reported on Wednesday, as the authorities look to clean up the image of Japan's roly-poly sport.

Superstitious sumo wrestlers often decline to shave their beards during tournaments as they believe it brings them luck, but the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) have decided they will no longer tolerate such slovenliness.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Wrestlers must preserve their personal hygiene," JSA elder Oguruma told reporters after a board meeting. "Officials and referees will be on the lookout. The sumo ring is sacred and it's important spectators don't see anything unsightly."

Grand champion Kakuryu said: "It's an important point so we must absolutely adhere to it."

The ancient sport of sumo has been tarnished by a series of scandals in recent years - from allegations of bout-fixing and the involvement of organised crime to drugs arrests and severe bullying, the most serious case resulting in the death of a teenage wrestler back in 2007.

Grand champion, or yokozuna, Harumafuji was charged over a brutal assault on a rival wrestler while out drinking in 2017, ending his illustrious career.

Believed by historians to date back some 2,000 years, sumo was plunged into further controversy when women who rushed to the aid of a local mayor who had collapsed during a speech were repeatedly told to leave the ring, creating a flurry of embarrassing headlines.

The JSA was forced to make a grovelling apology after being accused of deep-rooted sexism, but just days later a female mayor from the western city of Takarazuka was barred from delivering a speech inside the sandy ring.

To add insult to injury, the gaffe-prone JSA was slammed again for trying to prevent girls from participating in a children's sumo event, citing "safety concerns". AFP

Life & Culture

South Korean golfers ready to rock at 'Asia's Major'

Bobblehead museum in Wisconsin draws nods of approval

Plastic found in deepest ocean animals

Robinson Crusoe island sets example in conservation

Paris fashion week begins under Lagerfeld's shadow

Hanoi tours offer visitors taste of summit action

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_lbw_280219_9.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening