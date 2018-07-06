You are here

Home > Life & Culture

No small change in BT Weekend

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180706_BRUNCHPIC_3492657.jpg

HEALTH and social problems in remote places in Asia often have critical needs for investment capital, yet money doesn't reach them. But things are changing in this part of the world, with the exponential growth of what's known as innovative financing and impact investing for development.

Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend looks at what private capital funds, humanitarian organisations and banks are doing - finding new ways to finance development needs.

Sending a Singaporean to space sounds like a pipe dream, but for the past five years, scientist Lim Seng has been working to turn this into reality. In The Raffles Conversation, he shares why.

Back down on earth, in our Investing & Wealth section, CFA Singapore Insights reaches into psychology, exploring the influence of intuition, expertise, bias, and noise on our decision making.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Is your company headed down the IPO route? In Question Time this week, executive mentor John Bittleston explains what you need to look out for if you're going - or planning on going - public.

Disrupted discovers Ondot, a startup that consumers have probably never heard of, that gives them full control of their credit and debit cards on their mobile. In The Finish Line, we hear from the Singapore Sports Hub's chief commercial officer Adam Firth, on his strategy for the venue.

And rounding off your weekend read, our Offbeat columnist slides into the surprising history of... PowerPoint.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

cs-generic-Homes04.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

colin-gu-5.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Startups

Grab-Uber deal: CCCS' findings blasted

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening