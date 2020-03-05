You are here

No time to release a film: latest Bond delayed on virus fears

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 7:15 AM

The makers of the new James Bond movie due for global release next month said on Wednesday it would be delayed until November amid fears over the new coronavirus outbreak.
The film, No Time To Die, had been set to have its premiere in London on March 31, before its rollout worldwide in April.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," said a tweet from the official 007 Twitter account.

"The film will be released in the UK on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."

The postponement of the latest chapter in the legendary franchise came as concern over the Covid-19 epidemic continued to mount globally.

The virus has infected more than 93,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,200, mainly in China, with numerous countries struggling to contain its spread.

Some have begun to cancel events like football matches, carnivals, concerts and commercial gatherings such as the Geneva International Motor Show.

No Time To Die, the 25th instalment of the fictional British spy saga, sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.

It is expected to be actor Daniel Craig's last outing as 007, after starring in four previous films.

AFP

