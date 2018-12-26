You are here

Home > Life & Culture

No winner for Christmas Mega Millions, jackpot grows to US$348m

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 10:11 PM

doc73d3ueu7rwn17kjfv2tv_doc72gaqlygdhuw3yz4g5u.jpg
A US$321 million Mega Millions jackpot, the biggest ever offered on Christmas Day, went unclaimed as the size of the grand prize grew for the next drawing later this week, the multistate lottery said on Wednesday.
AFP

[NEW YORK] A US$321 million Mega Millions jackpot, the biggest ever offered on Christmas Day, went unclaimed as the size of the grand prize grew for the next drawing later this week, the multistate lottery said on Wednesday.

No one held the numbers 2, 8, 42, 43, 50 and Mega ball 6 that were picked Christmas night, Mega Millions said. The jackpot increased to $348 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday.

It was the fifth time a Mega Millions drawing was held on Christmas Day, and each one has failed to produce a jackpot winner.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in convenience stories, news stands, grocery stores and other retail outlets in 44 US states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The value of the jackpot is calculated on the basis of a 29-year payout, but winners can opt for a lump sum payment instead, which would be US$210.2 million for Friday's drawing, Mega Millions said.

Powerball, the other multistate lottery, will hold one of its twice-weekly drawings on Wednesday night with a US$294 million jackpot and an instant cash value of US$177.6 million.

While the odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.6 million, the chances of turning a US$2 ticket into a winner of any kind, including a US$2 prize simply for matching the "Mega ball," are one in 24.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions prize of US$1.537 billion went to the holder of a single ticket in a drawing on Oct 23. The ticket was sold in South Carolina but the winner has yet to come forward, Mega Millions said.

That winning ticket fell just short of the U.S. record, a US$1.586 billion Powerball grand prize in 2016.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Brigitte Bardot seeks Christmas 'miracle' for animals

From wacky to well meaning, 7 upbeat stories of improving lives in 2018

What your palate can expect in 2019

Britain bans puppy and kitten sales by pet shops

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

May your days be merry and bright

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
5 Singapore goes underground to boost land use

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening