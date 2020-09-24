You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Nobel winners to get 10m Swedish crowns as prize money increased

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 3:40 PM

tl-nobel-r-240920.jpg
Winners of the prestigious Nobel prizes this year will receive an extra one million Swedish crowns (S$152,000), the head of the foundation which oversees the awards said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] Winners of the prestigious Nobel prizes this year will receive an extra one million Swedish crowns (S$152,000), the head of the foundation which oversees the awards said on Thursday.

Prize money will increase to 10 million crowns this year, daily Dagens Industri reported.

"The decision has been made due to the fact that our costs and capital are in a stable relation in a completely different way than previously," the head of the Nobel Foundation, Lars Heikensten, told the paper.

Dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel left around 31 million crowns - about 1.8 billion crowns in today's money according to the Foundation - to fund the prizes, which have been awarded since 1901.

The prize amount has varied over time, starting at 150,000 crowns and reaching one million crowns in 1981.

SEE ALSO

Singapore maritime bodies seek proposals to electrify harbourcraft

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The value rose sharply in the 1980s and 1990s, jumping to nine million crowns in 2000 and 10 million a year later.

But the global credit crunch of 2008-9 hit the Foundation's investments and Mr Heikensten, a former central bank chief, was brought in to get its finances in order.

The prize money was cut to eight million crowns in 2012 only to rise again to nine million in 2017.

Mr Heikensten, who steps down at the end of this year to be replaced by former Norwegian foreign minister Vidar Helgesen, said the Foundation would continue to raise the amount of the prize money "from time to time."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Auction house Phillips commissioning its own US$200,000 jewels

Former 'world's heaviest man' defeats coronavirus

Mentorship programmes that help beneficiaries dream big

46 years on, inventor of Rubik's Cube still learning from it

Rare 700-year-old Chinese scroll goes under the hammer in Hong Kong

Former Ferrari chief to replace Carey as F1 CEO: reports

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 04:06 PM
Consumer

Cineworld swings to loss, says may need to raise more money

[BENGALURU] Cineworld said on Thursday it might need to raise more money if it is required to shut its theatres...

Sep 24, 2020 03:58 PM
Consumer

US$940b food-waste problem has Walmart, Impossible Foods pledging to help

[MIAMI] That rotting onion in your crisper drawer is part of a US$940 billion global food-waste problem that...

Sep 24, 2020 03:56 PM
Energy & Commodities

Iraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports

[CAIRO] Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar expects to reach an agreement soon with the Opec+ group over...

Sep 24, 2020 03:55 PM
Transport

Delta in talks to defer 40 Airbus jet deliveries beyond 2020

[ATLANTA] Delta Air Lines is in talks with Airbus to delay at least 40 aircraft deliveries set for this year, as the...

Sep 24, 2020 03:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Google partners banks to streamline PayNow transfers

GOOGLE has, in a tie-up with banks here, revamped its payments app to allow for real-time money transfers via the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Dairy Farm, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Medtecs, Aspen

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

Chairman of Hanwell and Tat Seng declared bankrupt but status not disclosed by firms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.