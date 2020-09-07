You are here

NTUC Income raises S$60,000 in support of mental health

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Participants were kept motivated through "live" feeds and updates on Facebook and Instagram, capturing interesting moments of colleagues and their families as they went about their Family Day.
Singapore

CLOSE to 700 participants, comprising NTUC Income (Income) employees and financial advisers as well as staff and family members of its financial advisory firm, Infinitum Financial Advisory, joined a Virtual Income Eco Run - Family Day to champion zero waste and run for a more sustainable Singapore.

For every kilometre that participants clocked, the virtual Family Day also pledged S$10 to the Singapore Association of Mental Health (SAMH) in support of creative therapeutic interventions for youths who are facing stress and anxiety, especially during this difficult pandemic period. A total of S$60,000 was raised.

Despite the rain in several parts of Singapore on Saturday, participants' spirits were high as they ran, jogged or walked, in groups of no more than five near their residences and clocked a total of 5,884 km between 7am and 5pm.

Income's chief executive, Andrew Yeo, said: "We had cancelled the annual Income Eco Run in April due to the pandemic situation. Now that we can embark on small-group activities, while adhering to social-distancing and safety measures, we thought that a family edition of the Income Eco Run, carried out virtually, will be an interesting way for us to continue championing a zero-waste lifestyle, while we engage our staff and keep everyone's morale and productivity up.

"The latter is particularly important, since at Income, we continue to have a majority of our staff working from home and we are excited to have this creative way to bring staff together virtually . . . We are also glad to leverage the Run to raise funds for the SAMH so that youth-in-need can be better supported in these challenging times. And there is no better way than to support this meaningful cause than with our families."

Throughout the event, participants from across Singapore were kept motivated through "live" feeds and updates on Facebook and Instagram, capturing interesting moments of colleagues and their families as they went about their Family Day island-wide.

