You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TAKING HEART

OCBC taps on technology to continue volunteer outreach activities

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200525_OCBC25_4125996.jpg
OCBC staff volunteers started an interactive story-telling activity for children.
PHOTO: OCBC BANK

Singapore

WITH social distancing becoming the buzzword in Singapore in recent months due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, most volunteer activities here have come to a standstill for the time being.

In the case of OCBC, as the bank's volunteers still engage their charity partners and beneficiaries almost every month, their immediate concern was to ensure that interactions with the children, youth and seniors continue without putting anyone at risk.

So as early as March, the bank started exploring how it could leverage technology to organise real-time volunteering activities, to provide emotional support to the different beneficiaries of its charity partners such as Beyond Social Services.

One of the initiatives was to organise an interactive story-telling activity for children from Beyond Social Services.

SEE ALSO

China's efforts to resolve financial risks slowed by coronavirus

Among the 12 bank staff volunteers who collectively wrote the script for the short story was Chua Wee Pang, who spoke of how the team had to overcome some bloopers along the way.

"On my first take, I went through the whole storytelling process only to realise I did not press the record button," he said.

Fellow volunteer Gernelle Ng said: "It was a meaningful use of time during this period to spread a simple but important message to the children. We definitely enjoyed spending time with these children and their laughter truly made our day."

OCBC said it will continue to leverage real-time virtual volunteering to build relationships with all its beneficiaries, until they are able to resume face-to-face meetings. In the works is a session to help seniors exercise their cognitive capacities while they are cooped up at home, as well as a virtual excursion.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 24, 2020 08:34 PM
Government & Economy

Upcoming supplementary Budget to include support for social service sector

THE supplementary Budget on Tuesday will include support for the social service sector, Deputy Prime Minister and...

May 24, 2020 06:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng seeks extension for disposal of assets competing with SLB unit

LIAN Beng Group has asked for a further extension of time to dispose of competing business in relation to its unit...

May 24, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

After Ghosn and coronavirus, Renault and Nissan weigh future

[PARIS] For automakers Renault and Nissan, the world is currently a very different place to what it had been just a...

May 24, 2020 03:37 PM
Real Estate

He says Trumps cost him US$2m, but hotelier now cheers federal assistance

[NEW YORK] When President Donald Trump was campaigning in 2016, his company announced a new line of bespoke hotels...

May 24, 2020 03:28 PM
Transport

Pakistan jet hit runway, took off again before crashing

[PAKISTAN] It was supposed to be another regular flight on one of Pakistan's busiest domestic routes between its two...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.