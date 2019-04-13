Ode to my alma mater

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
I DON'T remember much of my first year of formal education. After all, Primary 1 at Singapore Chinese Girls' School was a blur to me - a joyful blur, to be sure, but a blur nonetheless.
I remember bits and pieces in vignettes: Tracing dotted-line handwriting guides in workbooks, ordering
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg