Quite a vexing hex

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
EARLIER this week, I called a bank and had the (dis)pleasure of dealing with an automated telephone operator. You know the type - sing-song voice at much too high a pitch, rattling off more options than there are telephone keys, always implying the solution to your problem is just a "please
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg