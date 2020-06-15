You are here

One Championship raises US$70m, announces job cuts as live shows halted by virus

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 1:10 PM

ym-onechamp-150620.jpg
Asia's largest mixed martial arts promotion, One Championship, said Monday it was cutting 20 per cent of its staff worldwide after being unable to stage fight cards for almost four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Asia's largest mixed martial arts promotion, One Championship, said Monday it was cutting 20 per cent of its staff worldwide after being unable to stage fight cards for almost four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Singapore-based organisation, which promotes...

The Singapore-based organisation, which promotes...

