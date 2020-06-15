One Championship raises US$70m, announces job cuts as live shows halted by virus

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] Asia's largest mixed martial arts promotion, One Championship, said Monday it was cutting 20 per cent of its staff worldwide after being unable to stage fight cards for almost four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Singapore-based organisation, which promotes...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes