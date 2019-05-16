You are here

Home > Life & Culture

One in seven babies born with low birthweight: study

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 8:38 AM

BP_babies_160519_61.jpg
More than 20 million newborns in 2015 - one in seven - came into the world weighing too little, according to a global assessment of birthweight, published on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] More than 20 million newborns in 2015 - one in seven - came into the world weighing too little, according to a global assessment of birthweight, published on Thursday.

Over 90 per cent of babies tipping the scale at less than 2.5kg when born were in low- and middle-income countries, researchers reported in The Lancet Global Health.

Worldwide, just under 15 per cent of 2015 newborns in the 148 countries canvassed had low birthweight, varying between 2.4 per cent in Sweden and nearly 28 per cent in Bangladesh.

That's down from a global average of 17.5 per cent in 2000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But meeting the World Health Organization target of cutting low birthweight 30 per cent between 2012 and 2025 "will require more than doubling the pace of progress," said lead author Hannah Blencowe, a professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the number of low birthweight live births actually increased from 2000 to 2015, from 4.4 to 5 million.

Southern Asia is estimated to have had 9.8 million in 2015, nearly half the world total.

Weighing less than 2.5kg at birth is closely linked to high rates of neonatal mortality and ill health later in life: more than 80 per cent of the world's newborns who die every year are low birthweight.

Underweight newborns who survive also have a greater risk of stunting as well as developmental and health problems, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

"National governments are doing too little to reduce low birthweight," Prof Blencowe said in a statement.

UNDERNOURISHED MOTHERS 

"To meet the global nutrition target of a 30 per cent reduction by 2025 will require more than doubling the pace of progress."

The reasons for low birthweight are very different in poor and rich regions.

In South Asia and parts of sub-Saharan Africa, a large percentage of underweight babies are born at term but are stunted because their mothers were undernourished.

In North America and Europe, a higher share of low birthweight babies are preemies.

Adolescent pregnancies, a high prevalence of infection, high levels of fertility treatment, and a high rate of caesarean sections - especially in the United States and Brazil - can all be factors, the study found.

An international team of researchers analysed national government databases to estimate the prevalence of low birthweight in 148 nations from 2000 to 2015.

Overall, the study took into account 281 million births. Several countries - including India - were not included for lack of data.

"Every newborn must be weighed, yet worldwide we don't have a record for the birthweight of nearly one third of all newborns," said co-author Julia Krasevec, a statistics and monitoring specialist at UNICEF.

Besides Sweden, other countries with relatively few low birthweight babies included Finland (4.1 per cent), Iceland (4.2) Serbia (4.5), Norway (4.5), Albania (4.6), China (5), Croatia (5.1) and Cuba (5.3).

Many large advanced economies fell in the 6-8 per cent range, including France, the United States, Britain and Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Five countries, including Bangladesh, had low birthweight rates above 20 per cent: Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Nepal, and the Philippines.

AFP

Life & Culture

China to host 2023 Asian Cup after South Korea withdraws bid

Fewer rainbows, less social media for China's LGBT community

Harvey Weinstein’s former studio seeks liquidation in bankruptcy court

Alabama governor signs nation's strictest abortion ban

Modern humans diverged from Neanderthals much sooner than believed: study

Chinese probe reveals secrets of moon's dark side

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
5 Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

Must Read

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

waterway.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening