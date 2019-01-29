Oon Jin Teik calls it quits as Sports Hub chief executive

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE Sports Hub chief executive officer Oon Jin Teik will leave his post after the April 13-14 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, SportsHub Pte Ltd said in a media statement on Monday night.
Bryn Jones, the facility's chairman since 2017, will be the acting CEO thereafter
