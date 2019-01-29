You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Oon Jin Teik calls it quits as Sports Hub chief executive

He was made CEO just a year ago; last day will be after April 13-14 HSBC S'pore Rugby Sevens
Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190129_STOON29_3681132.jpg
Mr Oon joined Sports Hub in May 2014 as chief operating officer. After he leaves, chairman Bryn Jones will be acting CEO while the board conducts a global search to find a new chief.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

SINGAPORE Sports Hub chief executive officer Oon Jin Teik will leave his post after the April 13-14 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, SportsHub Pte Ltd said in a media statement on Monday night.

Bryn Jones, the facility's chairman since 2017, will be the acting CEO thereafter

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Black Panther's Oscars chances rise with win from Screen Actors Guild

UOB brings Chinese New Year cheer to 150 beneficiaries

Michael Jackson family slams documentary renewing sex abuse claims

'World's loneliest duck' Trevor dies on tiny Niue

With cameras everywhere, sometimes it gets a bit embarrassing

Sing better at karaoke, help a budding artist

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More 'forceful' help expected for vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening