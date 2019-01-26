Osaka-Kvitova in showdown to crown world's best

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WHEN Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova walk out on Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Saturday (4.30pm, Singapore time) to contest the Australian Open women's tennis final, it's a showdown that few could have predicted at the start of the two-week tournament.
It's the first time these two players
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg