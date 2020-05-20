You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Oscars may be postponed due to coronavirus: report

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 8:15 AM

rk_Oscars_200520.jpg
Next year's Oscars could be postponed due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus in Hollywood, trade publication Variety reported Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Next year's Oscars could be postponed due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus in Hollywood, trade publication Variety reported Tuesday.

The movie industry's biggest night is currently scheduled for February 28.

But with theatres shuttered, blockbusters delayed...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Will Cirque du Soleil rise again?

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank partners % Arabica to donate fresh brews

EuroCham Singapore and partners to give free meals, mental-health checks to F&B staff

Michelin refuses to put away knife as guides rally round restaurants

Thinking of buying a bike? Get ready for a very long wait

Mental health of Europe's teens on the decline: study

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 08:23 AM
Technology

Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but beats expectations

[HONG KONG] China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on...

May 20, 2020 08:17 AM
Government & Economy

US virus deaths projected to top 113,000 by mid-June: models

[WASHINGTON] Coronavirus-related deaths among Americans are projected to surpass 113,000 by mid-June, a modeling...

May 20, 2020 07:52 AM
Banking & Finance

UBS courts tycoons with view to doubling of Russian wealth business

[ZURICH] UBS wants to double the amount of assets under management at its business targeting wealthy clients in...

May 20, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany

[BERLIN] China last year dropped out of the top three foreign investors in Germany for the first time in more than a...

May 20, 2020 07:09 AM
Technology

Facebook to help struggling retailers create online stores

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Tuesday unveiled free tools for retailers hit by the pandemic to create online...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.