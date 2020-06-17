Oscars postponed by two months to April 2021 due to pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Los Angeles
NEXT year's Oscars have been postponed by eight weeks to April 25 after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theatres and wreaked havoc on Hollywood's release calendar, the Academy said on Monday.
With many studio blockbusters and indie arthouse movies forced to...
