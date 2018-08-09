You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Oscars to add 'best popular film' award, shorten gala

Thu, Aug 09, 2018 - 6:41 AM

BP_oscars_090818_14.jpg
Organisers of the Oscars - under fire for plummeting ratings and accused of elitism - on Wednesday announced the creation of a new category to honour top blockbusters and said they would shorten the ceremony to attract more viewers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Organisers of the Oscars - under fire for plummeting ratings and accused of elitism - on Wednesday announced the creation of a new category to honour top blockbusters and said they would shorten the ceremony to attract more viewers.

"Change is coming to the Oscars," tweeted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has traditionally put together the glittering awards gala each year in late February or early March.

Earlier this year, the 90th Oscars on March 4 lasted nearly four hours, and posted all-time low television ratings with 26.5 million viewers.

For 2019, organisers are hoping to produce a "more accessible" three-hour show - by presenting some of the awards during commercial breaks, Academy president John Bailey and chief executive officer Dawn Hudson told members.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Edited excerpts of those presentations will then be shown during the broadcast.

They will also create a new award for "outstanding achievement in popular film" - a response to accusations that for the past decade or more, the Academy has honoured arthouse fare only seen by limited audiences.

The Academy did not offer specifics about how the category will be defined.

The final reform will be to hold the ceremony earlier in the calendar year - in 2020, it will shift to February 9. In 2019, the date already set - February 24 - will be maintained.

Industry observers have complained that sometimes, the Oscars come nearly two months after the Golden Globes, making Tinseltown's awards season a marathon of gowns, glitz - and stress.

"We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world," Bailey and Hudson said in a letter to members, a copy of which was sent to AFP.

"The board of governors took this charge seriously."

But the new measures were immediately met with criticism - with some suggesting the new "popular film" would mean critical and box office hits like "Black Panther" might be snubbed in the race for the coveted best picture statuette.

"The last thing that the Academy should now be doing is creating a reactionary new category that is, in effect, the Popular Ghetto," said Owen Gleiberman, the chief film critic for Hollywood news outlet Variety.

"Instead, it should be working to take off its blinders and make more room in the big tent for every movie that comes out. That's how to win viewers back to the Oscars without trashing the essence of what movies are."

AFP

Life & Culture

Autobahn Motors lights up for National Day

Pop & Rest offers Londoners pods for much-needed nap

Israeli prison to make way for Armageddon's relics

Angelina Jolie wants divorce finalised by this year, claims Brad Pitt is shirking child support

West Hollywood council says Trump's Walk of Fame star must go

Restaurant world loses an icon

Editor's Choice

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BT_20180809_LMXSING9_3527259.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q1 earnings fall 6.6% on price wars in India, Indonesia

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
3 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
4 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
5 OCBC to re-price mortgages for gradual margin lift
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BP_CDL_090818_4.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

CDL gunning for recurring Ebitda of S$900m in 10 years

BP_pudong_090818_5.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Government & Economy

The East Wind is blowing: SE Asian startups should target China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening