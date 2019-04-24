Otters are now big in Asia, but their popularity may be their undoing

Customers with sleeping otters at an otter cafe in Tokyo. Asian small-clawed otters are increasingly popular as novelty pets, particularly in Japan. Now international trade in the species may be banned.

in Japan, where more than a dozen animal cafes now feature otters, they have become sought-after exotic pets, displacing owls, slow lorises, sugar gliders and star tortoises.

WE smelled them before we saw them. Amid an overwhelming reek of urine and scat, we descended a tight staircase into a cramped basement, where tattered ottomans faced a small wire cage.

Within the cage stood the star attractions and source of the odour: four Asian small-clawed otters. Spotting us, the animals burst into chirps, whimpers, shrieks and screams.

After passing around a laminated sheet with warnings printed in Japanese, Mandarin and English ("Otters sometimes become violent"), a handler opened the cage. The animals bolted out and flew about the room, racing over laps and gobbling down kibbles.

Their tubular brown bodies felt like slick, furry throw pillows, and their animated, whisker-framed faces were like those of puppies. Selfies proved difficult: throughout our 30-minute session, the otters never stopped moving.

Otters are smelly, loud and extremely active; they have sharp teeth and jaws strong enough to crack open shellfish.

Many cafes and pet shops sell otters to anyone interested in taking one home.

"We're seeing a rapid increase in demand as the popularity of keeping otters as pets keeps growing," a cafe attendant told our group. "But the supply isn't catching up."

Pet otters aren't just big in Japan. They also are increasingly common in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The Internet has largely driven the "logarithmic increase" in their popularity and trade as pets, said Nicole Duplaix, a conservation biologist at Oregon State University and co-chairwoman of the otter committee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"Sellers advertise online, and pet owners post endless cute pictures of their little otter, which spreads the news that otters make wonderful pets, which they don't," she said.

Where are all of these pets coming from? Otters are difficult to breed in captivity without proper techniques. Many conservationists believe that the majority of animals sold as pets are captured in the wild.

In Thailand, a number of Japanese citizens have been arrested after they were caught trying to smuggle otters through airport security.

In Vietnam, Save Vietnam's Wildlife, a non-profit organisation that rehabilitates animals confiscated from traffickers, has begun receiving otters for the first time in the group's 14-year history. The police delivered 10 otters to the group in November alone.

Threatened smooth-coated otters and endangered hairy-nosed otters, both found in South-east Asia, are sometimes caught up in the pet trade. But Asian small-clawed otters, a "terminally cute" threatened species, tend to be the primary targets for poachers, Ms Duplaix said.

All three species were in trouble long before the pet trade began. Pollution and development have destroyed their habitats, and fishermen and aquaculture farmers kill the animals to remove competition. Poachers also target otters for their skins, which are usually sent to China.

In Thailand, trapping, selling or exporting otters is illegal, but the animals are freely traded online there, too.

Penthai Siriwat, a doctoral candidate at Oxford Brookes University, monitored seven Thai-language Facebook pages from 2017 to early 2019, and found 572 individual animals for sale.

Over half the otters for sale in Thailand are litters of newborns that have not yet opened their eyes, Mr Siriwat reported in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity. The rest are mostly juveniles weaned on cat food, which sellers claim are guaranteed to live and thus are more expensive.

"Young otters are often taken from the wild while their mother is killed trying to defend her litter," said Paul Yoxon, head of operations at the International Otter Survival Fund, a non-profit group based in Scotland.

Millions of views

"The fact that there are so many newborns available also suggests that traders have no concern as to whether the animals survive or not."

The otter trade has spread from Thailand, most notably to Japan. According to Traffic Japan, a group monitoring the illegal wildlife trade, a popular television series helped kick off the trend by featuring a pet otter.

Social media stars followed up with videos of visits to otter cafes, some of which have gotten millions of views.

According to Traffic's research, 70 per cent of otters seized in South-east Asia in 2017 were destined for Japan; authorities seized at least 39 otters coming into Japan or bound for the country from 2016 to 2017.

In a widely publicised case in October last year, a Tokyo district court prosecuted two men for smuggling five baby otters into Tokyo from Thailand.

Police were tipped off to the case by Yoshiaki Nagayasu, owner of Kotsumate, a popular otter cafe with branches in Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka.

One of the smugglers had called Mr Nagayasu, offering to sell him baby otters. Suspecting foul play, Mr Nagayasu called the police.

Speaking at his Tokyo cafe location, where walls are lined with autographed photos of Japanese YouTube and television celebrities, Mr Nagayasu said that his otters come from a breeding facility he founded in Malang, Indonesia, which he claimed received otters rescued from the illegal trade and bred them.

The strongest offspring are released into the wild, he said, and the rest are sent to Japan, where Mr Nagayasu sells them for more than US$10,000 each.

All profits go back to Indonesia for facility maintenance and conservation of wild otters, he added.

"If we didn't do this business, all the otters you see here right now would probably be dead," Mr Nagayasu noted.

But on the ground at Kebun Alam Jaya, Mr Nagayasu's facility in Indonesia, there is little evidence of conservation, according to the Scorpion Wildlife Trade Monitoring Group, a non-profit organisation based in Medan, Indonesia, and the International Otter Survival Fund.

"One of the workers at the facility told me they got otters from around the area, from the wild," said Gunung Gea, executive director of Scorpion.

Mr Nagayasu said he has paperwork proving that all the adult otters in his facility are rescues that the Indonesian government seized from the illegal wildlife trade.

He declined to share the paperwork with a reporter for The New York Times, referring her instead to the Indonesian government.

Increased protection

According to Traffic's South-east Asia office, Indonesia seized just eight otters from 2015 to 2017. Mr Gea counted 16 adult animals during his visit to Kebun Alam Jaya.

Mr Nagayasu added that he legally imported his otters into Japan. Soon that may no longer be possible.

In May, international representatives will vote on whether to give short-clawed and smooth-coated otters the highest level of protection at a meeting of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

If the proposals pass, international commercial trade of wild otters would be banned.

While increased protection under CITES would be a boon for otters, it would not end the illegal trade, said Daniel Willcox, science adviser to Save Vietnam's Wildlife. Corruption and enforcement challenges create obstacles, enabling many species fully protected by CITES to still be sold illegally.

"There's no way we can completely get rid of pet trade," he added.

Given that, Mr Willcox believes that conservationists should try to work directly with otter owners.

"In a county like Vietnam, it's much better that people are keeping otters rather than eating them," Mr Willcox said. "Some of these people really care about their animals, and if we can find a way to engage with them to show them why keeping otters is wrong, they can become advocates for wildlife conservation." NYTIMES