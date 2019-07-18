You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Paris orders schools near Notre-Dame cleaned over lead fears

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 9:59 PM

doc769wzcbe42p1jqg0ljl6_doc769g6i80xatiuc2xfp6.jpg
Parts of a destroyed rib vault and scaffolding are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Pari. Local authorities in Paris have ordered a "deep clean" at schools around the fire-damaged cathedral, a city official said on Thursday, following a media report claiming the extent of contamination had been covered up.
REUTERS

[PARIS] Local authorities in Paris have ordered a "deep clean" at schools around the fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral, a city official said on Thursday, following a media report claiming the extent of contamination had been covered up.

Paris health official Arnaud Gauthier said that the cleaning had been ordered "to reassure us that the risk is minimal," adding that the levels of lead pollution caused by the April fire at Notre-Dame were not a cause for alarm.

Environmental groups warned soon after the fire that 300 tonnes of lead in the roof of the Paris landmark had gone up in flames, posing a danger to residents in the area, particularly to children.

A report from the Mediapart investigative website on Thursday reported that dangerous levels of lead - as much as 10 times higher than the safe limit - had been detected in schools and creches surrounding the cathedral.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It added that Paris authorities had waited until May before conducting tests in the 10 creches and schools that are within 500 metres of the monument on the Ile de la Cite island in central Paris.

One result - in the private Sainte-Catherine elementary school - showed lead at a level of 698 microgrammes per m2, 10 times higher than the limit of 70 microgrammes which is considered dangerous.

During a tour of the scorched edifice on Wednesday, reporters were told by Culture Minister Franck Riester that workers inside had to wear special masks because of the presence of lead which had seeped into some of the stone during the fire.

In June, Paris health authorities urged children and pregnant women living around Notre-Dame cathedral to have the levels of lead in their blood checked.

Lead pollution can cause neurological defects for humans, especially children, as well as nervous system and kidney problems.

AFP

Life & Culture

One dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio

First US murder conviction overturned using DNA, family tree evidence

Ebola outbreak in Congo is deemed health emergency

Comic-Con mines archives for future hits on 50th anniversary celebration

Louis Vuitton lands on the Lower East Side

Turning the Met Museum's collection into an orchestra

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Must Read

prudential peter tan.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence lawyers question estimated losses from departure of Prudential agents

doc769tcapvqoo1jlilyn6y_doc768rrnqc7w21lpj01cwo.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly