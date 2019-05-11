You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Peru to limit Machu Picchu access to prevent deterioration

Sat, May 11, 2019 - 11:20 AM

lwx_peru_110519_100.jpg
Peru announced on Friday a two-week restriction to three important areas at Machu Picchu to prevent greater degradation to the iconic Inca citadel.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[LIMA] Peru announced on Friday a two-week restriction to three important areas at Machu Picchu to prevent greater degradation to the iconic Inca citadel.

From May 15-28, access to the Temple of the Sun, Temple of the Condor and Intihuatana Stone will be strictly controlled at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the government said.

"These measures are necessary to conserve Machu Picchu, given the evidence of deterioration" on stone surfaces caused by visitors to the three areas, the culture ministry said.

Almost 6,000 visitors a day are permitted onto the 15th century site in two waves.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new plan will give tourists just three hours to visit the three emblematic areas.

Authorities will evaluate the impact of the measures before applying new permanent rules from June 1.

Machu Picchu, which means "old mountain" in the Quechua language indigenous to the area, is at the top of a lush mountain and was built during the reign of the Inca emperor Pachacuti (1438-1471).

It lies around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Andean city of Cusco, the old Inca capital in southeastern Peru.

It was rediscovered in 1911 by the American explorer Hiram Bingham. UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site in 1983.

AFP

Life & Culture

Guns N' Roses suing over rose-style beer, alleging trademark infringment

Victoria's Secret fashion show says goodbye to network television

Six teams gear up to race in OCBC Cycle Speedway Corporate Championship

The adrenaline rush of completing a Spartan Race

When gender reveal parties go awry

It's OK to be mediocre. In fact, it's good to suck at something

Editor's Choice

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

lwx_uber lyft_110519_5.jpg
May 11, 2019
Transport

Uber, Lyft IPOs could bring healthy dose of reality to South-east Asian tech valuations

Most Read

1 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
2 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
3 SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

Must Read

BT20190511-BTT-001-00-2.jpg
May 11, 2019
Brunch

Wedding bells or death knells?

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

BT_20190511_TARIFFS11T9JS_3778639.jpg
May 11, 2019
Government & Economy

US hikes tariffs on China goods; Beijing says it will retaliate

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening