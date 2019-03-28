Pet Shop Boys put the pop back into pop art

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BOYS will be boys. Just look at Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, better known collectively as eighties synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys.
Both are old enough now to be grandfathers - Lowe turns 60 this year, while Tennant is 64 - but they still know how to stage a party if their
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg