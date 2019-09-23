You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Petra finds rare blue diamond at Cullinan mine

Mon, Sep 23, 2019 - 11:40 PM

petra-20.08-ct-blue-23-sept-2019.jpg
Petra Diamonds said on Monday it had recovered an extremely rare 20.08 carat blue diamond from its flagship Cullinan mine, the world's main source of rare blue diamonds.

[BENGALURU] Petra Diamonds said on Monday it had recovered an extremely rare 20.08 carat blue diamond from its flagship Cullinan mine, the world's main source of rare blue diamonds.

The diamond miner has invested heavily in the South African mine as it bets on big finds in an industry assailed by synthetic rivals and uncertain demand despite being saddled by debt.

Petra bought Cullinan in 2008, aiming to breathe new life into one of the world's most famous diamond mines renowned for yielding the largest 3,106 carat rough gem diamond ever found in 1905.

In 2015, Petra sold "The Blue Moon of Josephine", a 29.6 carat blue diamond, for US$48.5 million, marking a world record price per carat for any diamond at the time, according to its website.

Cullinan accounted for around a third of the company's diamond sales revenue in 2018.

Shares of the company pared losses after the news and were flat as of 1333 GMT. 

REUTERS

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

‘Downton Abbey’ movie tops the box office

Antique dealers vying for one last deal before they go

Early Van Gogh works auctioned in Belgium

Television's best and brightest shine on Emmys red carpet

Vettel ends long wait for victory with Singapore triumph

F1 Singapore Grand Prix draws 268,000 fans, 2nd highest on record

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly