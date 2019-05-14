P&G partners NTUC FairPrice to pay tribute to mothers of Special Olympics athletes

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ON Mother's Day on Sunday, Procter & Gamble commemorated the sixth iteration of its global campaign Thank You, Mom together with NTUC FairPrice with a carnival organised especially for Special Olympics athletes and their mothers.
This year's theme - Because of You, I
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg