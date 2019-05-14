You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TAKING HEART

P&G partners NTUC FairPrice to pay tribute to mothers of Special Olympics athletes

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190514_VAPG9_3780244.jpg
At the Thank You, Mom carnival organised for Special Olympics athletes and their mothers, P&G and NTUC FairPrice presented a S$20,000 cheque to Special Olympics Singapore. Ms Denise Phua (front row, fourth from right), mayor of Central Singapore District and a disability rights activist, was the guest of honour.
PHOTO: P&G

Singapore

ON Mother's Day on Sunday, Procter & Gamble commemorated the sixth iteration of its global campaign Thank You, Mom together with NTUC FairPrice with a carnival organised especially for Special Olympics athletes and their mothers.

This year's theme - Because of You, I

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

En garde! France embraces lightsaber as a sport

Avengers: Endgame still top of the box office but Pikachu shows spark

Hollywood star Doris Day, singer of 'Que Sera, Sera,' dead at 97

Take two bike rides and call me in the morning: cycling as doctor’s orders

Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%

In Jerusalem's Old City, lantern maker lights up Ramadan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BT_20190514_JLDBS14_3780521.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire

BT_20190514_NAHTRADE14_3780579.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening