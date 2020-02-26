Plácido Domingo had 'inappropriate activity' with women, union finds

Opera superstar Plácido Domingo, whose five-decade US career was sidelined last year by allegations of sexual misconduct, "engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace," an investigation by a performers' union found.

The release Tuesday of the findings of the union, the American Guild of Musical Artists, prompted Domingo, 79, a famed tenor who held leadership positions at the Los Angeles Opera and the Washington National Opera, to issue his fullest apology yet.

"I have taken time over the last several months to reflect on the allegations that various colleagues of mine have made against me," Domingo said in a statement. "I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them."

"I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience," he continued. "I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so. While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way."

The inquiry began after The Associated Press reported last summer that more than 20 women had accused Domingo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior dating to the late-1980s. Most were not named.

Several US companies, including the Metropolitan Opera and the San Francisco Opera, cancelled Domingo's appearances following the allegations. But European companies said they would await the outcome of investigations into his behaviour before acting. It was not immediately clear how they would respond to the union's findings.

The full details of the investigation commissioned by the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents opera soloists, choristers, choral singers, actors, ballet dancers and production staff, were not immediately released. But its conclusions were.

"The investigation concluded that Mr. Domingo had, in fact, engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace," it said in a statement. "Many of the witnesses expressed fear of retaliation in the industry as their reason for not coming forward sooner."

The Los Angeles Opera, which Domingo helped found, and led until he stepped down last year, is still conducting its own investigation.

