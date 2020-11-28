Pocket perfection

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
JUNIOR The Pocket Bar has kept its signature traits - cosiness, creativity, a spot in the Outram-Tanjong Pagar drinking district - even as it grows, with the move to a slightly larger space and the addition of core menus alongside its usual rotating concept.
"I think we've really tried to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes