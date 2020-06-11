You are here

PODCAST: Join virtual ChildAid2020 choir to raise funds for children

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 3:49 PM

Amni Musfirah (left) and Zach Edwards

Jeremiah Choy, artistic director of ChildAid 2020

Lifestyle Picks Ep 82: Join virtual ChildAid2020 choir to raise funds for children

14:24 min

Synopsis: Host Ernest Luis chats with artistic director of ChildAid 2020 – Jeremiah Choy – on the idea for this year's charity concert to be streamed online on July 15 at 8pm. (1:30)

They are joined by performer and composer Amni Musfirah and Zach Edwards, who is only 7 years of age. They both sing a verse or two from the ChildAid theme song, A World To Imagine. (3:30)

The concert hopes to feature more than 200 past ChildAid performers singing the theme song to help raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

If you are below 19, and would like to be part of the choir in the video, apply by June 15 at str.sg/childaidchoir (6:55)

We also discuss the aspects to recreate the concert hall experience virtually, via 360-degree immersive video and three-dimensional 360-degree audio. (8:15)

Catch ChildAid2020 – Virtually Yours – from 8pm on July 15:
Go to the websites, Facebook pages and YouTube channels of The Business Times and The Straits Times.
Or go to #StayHomeWithSPH website: stayhome.com.sg

More lifestyle #StayHome guides here at The Straits Times.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Adam Azlee

