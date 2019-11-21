You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Pope Francis lands in Thailand on start of Asian tour

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191121_FRANCIS_3956363.jpg
The welcome party included children in traditional ethnic minority dress.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Bangkok

POPE Francis arrived in Thailand on Wednesday - greeted by cheering faithful - the first leg of an Asian tour that will sweep in Japan and carry a message of interreligious dialogue and nuclear disarmament.

The pontiff landed in the afternoon at Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport, where he stepped off the plane and was met by his missionary cousin Sister Ana Rosa, who has lived in Thailand for decades.

"I am happy to see you and that you are able to be my translator," he told her, as dozens waved Thai and Vatican flags.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The welcome party included Thailand's deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak and children in traditional ethnic minority dress, one of whom the pope stopped to hug.

SEE ALSO

Thai opposition chief disqualified from Parliament in ruling

This will be the pope's third trip to Asia - and his 32nd abroad - taking him to two Buddhist-majority countries with minority Catholic populations both evangelised by Jesuit missionaries in the 16th century.

Pope Francis is the first pontiff in nearly four decades to visit Thailand where the nearly 400,000-strong Catholic community makes up a little more than 0.5 per cent of the population.

The last visit from a pontiff came in 1984 by Pope John Paul II.

Before his departure, Pope Francis praised the South-east Asian country as a "multi-ethnic nation", and hoped his trip would strengthen the Catholic community's bonds of friendship with "many Buddhist brothers and sisters".

"I trust that my visit will help to highlight the importance of inter-religious dialogue, mutual understanding and fraternal cooperation," the pope said in the video marking his Nov 20-23 visit.

Pope Francis' visit has stirred excitement among Thailand's Catholic community, who made a strong show of force on Bangkok's streets Wednesday near the Vatican City embassy waiting for his motorcade.

They included a costumed mascot made to the resemble Francis and children yelling Sawadee Pa! (Hello Father).

On Thursday, he will meet the 20th Supreme Patriarch Somde Phra Maha Muneewong - head of Thailand's Buddhist clergy. He will also have meetings with Thailand's prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

His day will end with a holy mass at the national stadium, where tens of thousands are expected to attend from many walks of life, including ethnic Karen Christians from northern Thailand, Vietnamese Catholic refugees living in Bangkok, and the faithful from all over South-east Asia.

On Friday, the pope's day will be filled meeting with priests and bishops of Thailand, and it will end with a youth-oriented mass at a cathedral.

On Saturday, the pontiff will fly to Japan where he will later visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki, two cities devastated when the US dropped atomic bombs at the end of World War II in 1945.

More than 140,000 people were killed in Hiroshima, while the port city of Nagasaki suffered a death toll of 74,000.

The pope, who years ago had hoped to be a missionary in Japan, has made strong calls for the ban of the "immoral" use of nuclear weapons.

Since his election six years ago, he has made two trips to Asia, visiting the Philippines and Sri Lanka in 2014, followed by Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017. AFP

Life & Culture

ChildAid celebrates 15 years of giving back

Mission: Cutting food and fashion waste

Mapletree Investments supports Singapore Bird Race

Airbnb incurs Paris wrath over Olympics partnership

A small crash with big consequences for Ferrari, says boss Binotto

Ex-label says Taylor Swift can sing her old hits at awards show

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Rich people say politics spurring them to donate more money

[NEW YORK] Wealthy people are making bigger donations to charities because of the US political climate.

Nov 21, 2019 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

Suu Kyi to contest Rohingya genocide case at world court

[YANGON] Aung San Suu Kyi will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to contest a case filed by...

Nov 20, 2019 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

US envoy followed Trump orders in Ukraine 'quid pro quo'

[WASHINGTON] The US ambassador to the European Union told an impeachment hearing Wednesday that he was following the...

Nov 20, 2019 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

China tortured me over Hong Kong, says former British consulate employee

[LONDON] A former employee of Britain's consulate in Hong Kong said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of...

Nov 20, 2019 11:15 PM
Transport

Aston Martin unveils first SUV, eyes luxury buyers in China

[BEIJING] British carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first-ever sports utility vehicle (SUV) Wednesday at events in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly