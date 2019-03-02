You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE STEERING COLUMN

Porsche Macan S review: A fast ride for slow food

Porsche's Macan S has 354hp worth of turbocharged bite to tuck into
Sat, Mar 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190302_STEERING2A_3710431.jpg
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20190302_STEERING2A_3710431.jpg
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S increasingly crowded roads mean that the best test of a car's abilities isn't to be had here, but on a Malaysian makan run. Ignore the highways, take the challenging, twisty B-roads to work up an appetite, and earn the reward of great Malaysian nosh at the end of it

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Making waves on and off the golf course

The Zen of renovating

Strong corporate culture defines hiring and firing

Set your sights on eating right

SPH Magazines launches brand new online store

Subscribe to BT, and top up just S$19.90 for two Roche Mazet wines

Editor's Choice

BT_20190302_COVER2_3711736.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Brunch

Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice

Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MSCI EM Index's A-share boost to drive portfolio rebalancing

BT_20190302_GCPRU2_3711377.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Prudential eyes larger share of high net worth clientele

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
3 Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years
4 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190302_COVER2_3711736.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Brunch

Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice

Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MSCI EM Index's A-share boost to drive portfolio rebalancing

BT_20190302_GCPRU2_3711377.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Prudential eyes larger share of high net worth clientele

Mar 2, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to buy four United States F-35 Joint Strike Fighters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening