Porsche Taycan 4S: A true blue Porsche

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WITH 4S, Turbo and Turbo S variants of the Taycan ready for launch in Singapore next Tuesday (and customer test drives to follow the day after), Porsche looks well and truly set to electrify the luxury segment here with its interpretation of an all-electric sports sedan,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes